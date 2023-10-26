Dry and cold over the weekend

The rain and snow chances have ended, other than a few flakes on the peaks of the Cascades, leaving us to focus on the temperatures this weekend.

The forecast lows over the next few days will be significantly lower than normal. The mercury in the thermometer is going to drop into the teens in most reporting locations in Deschutes and Crook Counties, and get close in Jefferson. The time is now to get your house squared away for winter as the wintry pattern moves in.

It is not uncommon the see the cold air during October, but it does not happen often. Records indicate we will not break any this weekend as the record low for Saturday is 10 (1946) and Sunday is 3 (1971). But our forecasts are calling for upper teens and lower 20s. Normal lows are around 32 degrees.

The forecast has this cold snap lingering into the beginning of next week with Saturday morning being the coldest start to any day of the period. Sunday will see a warmer pattern begin as temps will climb into the low 50s.

Halloween looks dry and chilly, and a bit above normal, with highs in the upper 50s.

The main weather feature this week will be the cold air.

