Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Dry and cold over the weekend

By
October 26, 2023 4:47 PM
Published 12:55 PM

The rain and snow chances have ended, other than a few flakes on the peaks of the Cascades, leaving us to focus on the temperatures this weekend.

The forecast lows over the next few days will be significantly lower than normal. The mercury in the thermometer is going to drop into the teens in most reporting locations in Deschutes and Crook Counties, and get close in Jefferson. The time is now to get your house squared away for winter as the wintry pattern moves in.

It is not uncommon the see the cold air during October, but it does not happen often. Records indicate we will not break any this weekend as the record low for Saturday is 10 (1946) and Sunday is 3 (1971).  But our forecasts are calling for upper teens and lower 20s. Normal lows are around 32 degrees.

The forecast has this cold snap lingering into the beginning of next week with Saturday morning being the coldest start to any day of the period. Sunday will see a warmer pattern begin as temps will climb into the low 50s.

Halloween looks dry and chilly, and a bit above normal, with highs in the upper 50s. 

The main weather feature this week will be the cold air.

Stay Safe


Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content