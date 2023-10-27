Cold and dry start today, not much warmer in the afternoon

The blast of Arctic Air is still in place over the region as the mercury in the thermometer will start out today in the teens most locations. The clear skies along with the light winds allowed any heat that we gained Friday to radiate into the sky last night.

Today I expect to see mostly sunny skies along with a chilly pattern. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s. Even the sun's solar energy will do little to warm us up this afternoon. Normally highs this time of year are in the upper 50s and we will fall well below that mark.

Tonight will be more of the same, mostly clear and dry with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunday begins the gradual rise toward normal afternoon high temperatures, as we get into the low 50s. More sunshine and dry air will make for a nice, crisp afternoon.

Monday continues the warming trend with a highs near normal, before getting to the low 60s by Wednesday.

Halloween will be a quiet and mild day with temperatures in the 50s in the evening. Perfect for this time of year.

Stay safe.

