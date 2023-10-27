Cold nights and chilly days ahead

The region is in the middle of a cold snap as arctic air remains in place. Temperatures are well below normal levels for late October as lows have dipped to the teens and highs only reach the low 40s.

Expect the cold weather to linger into the weekend as both Saturday and Sunday will start the day with temperatures hovering around 20°. Sunny skies will not help much as the solar energy will only get the mercury up to the low 40s Saturday. Sunday the arctic grip shifts east and we start a gradual warm up.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Monday will continue the warming trend with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Halloween is going to be mild with highs near 60. Make sure to keep the kiddos warm as the temps will drop quickly after sunset, which is around 6 pm.

Warming continues into Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Rainy pattern arrives late Wednesday into Thursday and off and on rain is likely to linger most of the day Thursday.

Stay Safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

