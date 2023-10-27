Cool and partly sunny weather to end the week

Happy Friday to you, Central Oregon! Today should bring partly sunny skies throughout another chilly day here in the area. It appears that with the exception of some high elevation scattered showers, we should remain relatively dry, for the meantime.

For the next few days the main consideration will be the cold temperatures as a drier early season arctic air mass will move into the

region tonight through the remainder of the week, potentially providing the first real widespread freeze of the season. The question will be whether or not the cloud cover currently over the forecast area will clear enough to allow freezing temperatures overnight.

Winds today will be light to moderate at 5-10 mph. The most active part of the day will likely be this afternoon when winds will be moving mostly to the south and southwest. Generally, winds will remain light and mostly less than 10 mph through the short term.

Today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Overnight lows, still not quite reaching area record ranges, will be in the teens and 20 across the High Desert. Stay warm and safe!

