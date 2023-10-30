Skip to Content
A clear and dry start for your week

Good Morning Central Oregon and a happy Monday to you! Sunny skies are ahead, today, with close to seasonal-average temperatures and no anticipated precipitation in the forecast for the early part of this week.

High pressure will build over the region today and tonight, before breaking down and moving to the east on Tuesday as a westerly airflow takes over. Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will develop again in advance of an approaching system which should bring some rain activity to the area, but at this point its unclear exactly when this weather will arrive, so we will keep you posted as conditions arise!

Winds today are expected to be light. By this afternoon, northeast winds should be in the 5 to 10 mph range so you likely won't notice them too much.

High temperatures today will be in the 50s as our current pattern continues to warm up just slightly. Overnight lows are still quite chilly but have also warmed up just a few degrees as most of the area will be seeing temperatures in the 20s tonight. Have a wonderful beginning of the week!

