Dry and mild this evening, rainy period starts late Wednesday

Your “Trick or Treat” forecast is looking good as there will be temperatures in the 60s in the late afternoon, then the low 50s after sunset. The sky conditions will be mostly cloudy and the winds will be light. Stay safe and remember to have lights and reflectors to stay as visible as possible in the darkness.

The rest of the week may not be all that dry. Late Wednesday there may be some rain arriving from the west. Generally, we are very dry at the surface so it will take some time to get the rain to make it all the way to the ground. The temperatures this time of year are normally in the low 50s, we shall be in the upper 50s to low 60s the rest of the week and into the weekend.

As for the rain, I expect to see periods of rain from Thursday through at least Monday. Rain may arrive before midnight Wednesday, but the rain is more likely on Thursday. Thursday will be defined as gray and dreary.

Rain tapers off overnight into Friday and we may see some sunshine at times as we get a brief break from the rain. Don't get too used to the dry air, another round of wet weather is on the way.

Saturday brings back some more rain with the temperatures staying above normal. Sunday should be another cloudy, but rain-free day, with temps starting to move back toward normal.

The rainy pattern continues into next week as a series of low-pressure systems march through the Pacific Northwest. Snow levels are currently above 6000 feet so we may only see snow on the mountains, but not the passes.

