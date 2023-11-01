Mild day, with wet pattern ahead

Happy Wednesday, folks! Mostly cloudy skies will likely give way to some rainy conditions arriving from the west by late today and tonight. Temperatures continue to stay warmer than seasonal averages (low 50s) by a few degrees, in the upper 50s and low 60s where we should stay for the rest of this week.

Precipitation will begin to move over the Cascades and into the forecast area this morning as a warm front moves into the area and the existing ridge of high pressure currently influencing us moves to the east. This wave of moisture will continue spreading eastward and pervading the forecast area throughout the day into tonight but we probably wont see any actual rainfall until later in the day as we are relatively warm and quite dry in the area.

Although we will possibly be seeing rain late today, Thursday brings an even higher likelihood of precipitation and promises to be an overcast day.

South winds will remain light, today, primarily in the 5-10 mph range.

Highs today will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows mostly in the 40s on the High Desert. Have a wonderful Hump Day!

