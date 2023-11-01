Mild temps return, along with periods of rain into the weekend

Temperatures will be above our normal low 50s for early November, and rise into the low 60s. There will also be several days with rain in the forecast helping to reduce our drought scenario.

The rainy pattern will be a result of a few systems off the coast that should push across to our north. The low pressure centers will not be the focal point for our rain, but rather the frontal boundaries that they bring along with them.

Warm air arrives today and early Thursday with scattered showers. The warmer air pushes the snow level well above 8000 feet, so the passes should be snow-free. A cold front pushes through late Thursday and that will scour out most of the rain. Rainfall totals are not impressive in our region due to the Cascades squeezing out most of the moisture.

A brief break from the rain is likely Friday, but not all models agree. I expect to see variably cloudy skies and mild temperatures Friday, but rain may return after sunset.

Saturday will be rainy, off and on, with light showers along the 97 Highway corridor and heavier rain along the coast.

Sunday will start out dry but end up with rain late in the day. Temperatures begin to drop as highs will be in the middle 50s and remain in the 50s for the first half of next week.

Of Note: Air Quality Index reports continue to indicate moderate AQI, meaning those who are sensitive to the smoke and or particulate matter may want to restrict outdoor activities.

