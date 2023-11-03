Periods of rain will persist into next week

The region is experiencing waves of rain. The rainfall in Central Oregon is not all that impressive in terms of amounts, but it is going to be persistent. Rainfall will return overnight tonight and linger off and on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be on the mild side this weekend, so I expect to see rain with snow levels being well above our area passes.

Winds will be brisk on Saturday as the region prepares for another round of rain. A Wind Advisory goes into effect Saturday morning and will last until 11 pm Saturday night. The counties under the Advisory are Klamath and Lake, but most of the region will see sustained winds from the SW at 10 - 20 and some gusts near 30 in the afternoon and early evening.

A brief break is likely late Saturday into Sunday as high pressure tries to take over. Unfortunately, for those who like the dry weather, it will be short lived. The next in a series of rainy periods will begin late Sunday and linger into Monday.

The rain on Monday will be light as well, but it will continue, off and on, through most of the day. The area is going to be noticeably cooler with this round of rain, so there may be some mountain snow to contend with if you are traveling over any of our mountain passes. Ski resorts may see some accumulations.

Tuesday is expected to be the “beginning of the end” to the pattern of rain. There will be mountain snow and some rain on the west facing side of the Cascades, but there may not be much rain making it on to the east side.

Dry and chilly weather is expected from late Tuesday through at least the beginning of next weekend.





