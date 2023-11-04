Skip to Content
Showers today, possible chance of rain tomorrow

Published 3:32 PM

Hello Central Oregon! Hope you are having a wonderful Saturday.

Temperatures tonight will drop into into the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers are likely with a 70% chance of precipitation.

Expect breezy conditions tonight, with wind speeds ranging from 7 to 15 mph and the possible gusts reaching as high as 29 mph.

We may see the rain return on Sunday so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the 50s tomorrow.

It's time to fall back! Daylight Saving time ends on Sunday at 2AM. Clocks will go back one hour which means you can look forward to an extra hour of sleep.

