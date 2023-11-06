Showers return Tuesday, clearing Wednesday

The pattern in the Pacific Northwest will be defined by a series of showers that will rotate into the region. The next wave of precipitation is expected to arrive Tuesday. This rain event will be light, as not much more than about a quarter inch of rain is being estimated by our models. The snow on the mountains will be enough to cover the roads on all our Mountain Passes, but not be significant. Amounts below 5000 feet are in the 1 – 3” range. Roads will be slick and dangerous none the less.

There will be a decent amount of rain east and north of the region, but the Cascades will devour most of the moisture. Highest peaks may see significant snow, but it will not translate east.

Wednesday will be a dry and chilly day with some light winds. There will be a brief ridge of high pressure developing in the area that will clear the skies. The solar energy will be enough for a slight warm up, but nothing other than a few degrees.

Thursday brings another round of mountain snow that will not translate to our lower elevations. There may be some scattered showers possible on Friday, but should be spotty and only a low chance. Keep the rain gear handy, but it will not define the day.

Currently the weekend looks dry, but we reserve the right to amend the forecast this far out.

