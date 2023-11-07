Sunshine returns Wednesday, mountain snow possible Thursday

An area of high pressure will briefly develop over the region Wednesday and provide us with a decent amount of sunshine. The solar energy will not be enough to warm us significantly, but I do expect to see temps in the low 50s.

The dry pattern will allow for a decent cool-down overnight into Thursday morning. I expect to see the mercury in the thermometer dip into the middle to lower 20s as any heat gained during the day will radiate away at night with no cloud cover.

Thursday will see an increase in cloud cover and the mountains will have a chance to get more snow. The amounts will be light but the snow level may be low enough to get snow on our mountain passes. Please exercise caution if you are traveling over the Cascades Thursday into Friday.

The next few days, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, will be on the quiet side as the area will be in between precipitation rounds. The temperatures will be chilly at night and cool during the day and there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The next chance for rain is possible on Monday, but some models bring the rain in on Sunday. We will nail this down when we get closer to that time frame.

Stay Safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US



