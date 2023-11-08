Quiet and dry pattern into the weekend, mountain snow Thursday night

The overall pattern is calling for a ridge of high pressure to keep the region clear and dry. Some smoke has been impacting the air quality south of Bend due to some pile burning or a prescribed burn. There is a noticeable smoke smell in the area so if you are sensitive to smoke and or pollution you may want to limit your outside activities.

The region will once again be on the cold side tonight as there will be clear skies and light winds. This is a recipe for cold air because the heat that is gained during the day from our solar energy will quickly radiate away into the sky without clouds. Winds also tend to keep the heat trapped.

Thursday will be a quiet day but there will be an increase in some cloud cover late in the day. Some mountain snow is likely to fall after sunset and linger past midnight. Not much in the way of accumulations, but the snow level will be around 4000 feet, impacting a few passes.

Friday will see a clearing scenario and slightly cooler conditions are expected. Look for the region to be mostly sunny by mid-morning with highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Veterans Day will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 50s. Some models indicate light rain arriving in the afternoon, but even then it looks to get absorbed by the Cascades.

Sunday will be dry and slightly milder as highs reach the upper 50s. Clouds and expected to increase in coverage Monday afternoon but once again the rain chances are mentioned, but not likely.

