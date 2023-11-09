Mountain snow overnight, clearing out and dry Friday

There will be a quick round of mountain snow tonight with the snow level starting at around 4500 feet. This will not be a major event, just enough to add a couple of inches to the peaks. Travel over mountain passes will be impacted by the snow this evening and into the early morning hours of Friday.

The snow will end before sunrise and the skies will begin to clear as drier air arrives. The temperatures in Central Oregon away from the mountains will be in the low 50s. The sun should help to melt some of the snow on area passes, which may lead to some black ice into Saturday morning.

Saturday looks to be a mixture of clouds and sunshine with the chance for a few flakes on the crests. Overall Saturday looks to be dry and mild. There will be a noticeable uptick in the wind. Southwest winds are expected to pick up as we move through the day.

If anyone has put out some inflatable decoration for the holidays, they may want to keep then deflated or secured this weekend.

Sunday will be slightly milder with highs in the middle 50s and breezy. Partly cloudy skies along with the breeze will best describe the day.

Next week may see off and on rainy conditions. The rain will be light, but could be present from Tuesday through Thursday.

