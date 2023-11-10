Brisk winds Veterans Day and a slight chance for mountain snow

The Veterans Day weekend will be pleasant for mid-November as the temperatures will reach the middle 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day along with a slight chance for some isolated showers and light snow on the Mountains.

The most noticeable feature this weekend will be the gusty winds Saturday. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 15 mph most of the day and gusts near 30 are possible. Make sure to secure any inflatable holiday decorations that may not fair well in the wind.

Veterans Day festivities outside will be impacted by the windy scenario, so pack a little patience when heading out to any events. Wind, in my opinion, is annoying, and when it is persistent it seems to ruin a lot of outdoor activities.

Winds will relax a bit as the evening comes upon us, and Sunday will be mostly sunny, dry and a few degrees warmer. Highs Sunday may reach the upper 50s in some spots so enjoy the day.

Monday looks dry but the Cascades and our area Buttes will have a chance, albeit a small one, to see some snow.

Tuesday is a transition day, with increasing cloudiness and slightly cooler air ahead of a fairly widespread rain event on Wednesday. The rain and mountain snow will be light and beneficial.

