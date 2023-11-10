Variably cloudy and windy on this Veterans Day 

The clouds will be mixed with some sunshine and there may even be some mountain snow late in the day. But this Veterans Day will be defined, weather-wise, by the windy conditions.

The winds are expected to be in the 20 to 25 mph range in the morning and into the afternoon. Generally arriving from the west and southwest. This will make it feel cooler than the actual low 50s that we expect today.

Tonight, the winds will settle down and the skies will clear somewhat. Partly cloudy to clear skies are on the docket overnight and the mercury in the thermometer will drop to the lower 30s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slightly warmer feel to the region. SW winds will import a milder pattern without the brisk winds, the region will feel warmer.

Monday, we watch the arrival of some mountain snow, but it may not translate to the lower elevations. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will define the start of the new work week.

Enjoy the Veterans Day festivities today but hold on to your hat as the winds will be noticeably annoying.

Stay safe.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US