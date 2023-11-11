Windy Saturday, slightly warmer tomorrow

Happy Veterans Day everyone!

We had some partly sunny skies this Saturday with breezy conditions. Wind speeds ranged from 20 to 25 mph in the morning and into the afternoon.

The winds are making the temperature feel cooler than the low 50s we expected today.

Temperatures will drop into the low 30s tonight. The winds should be settling down later in the day.

Sunday is going to be mostly cloudy, with highs in the 50s. It will feel slightly warmer than it was today without the breezy winds.

We might see some rain coming in later this weekend or early next week. Keep your sweatshirts and sweaters out, because it’s definitely sweater weather.

Have a great rest of your day.

