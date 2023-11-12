Cloudy skies, small chances of rain this week

Happy Sunday everyone!

The winds have subsided since yesterday, making today feel a bit warmer.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s tonight under some cloudy skies.

We'll continue to see highs in the 50s through the rest of the week, including tomorrow. With the sun setting early now, there's not a lot of time to warm up.

There's a chance of rain on multiple days during the work week, but overall, the week looks relatively calm with not much else happening.

Expect Thursday and Friday to be sunny and clear.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

