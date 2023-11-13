Skip to Content
Cool temperatures and rain with possible snow this week

By
Published 11:30 PM

Good Monday Central Oregon. Expect patchy fog Monday night, otherwise mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping down to the low 30’s.

There is a slight chance of rain by Tuesday evening. In fact, we may see some rain and snow in the La Pine area by Tuesday night.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

