Slightly cooler Thursday, rain returns late Saturday

Today, the mercury in the thermometer was about 8 - 10° above normal for mid-November as the flow of air arrived from the southwest. Solar energy helped a bit as well, but variably cloudy conditions inhibited the warming trend a little bit today. Overall, the day will best be defined as a drying out day and a mild one.

Tonight, we can look forward to a few clouds as a weak cold front pushes through. There will not be much rain with the front and I expect to see a cooler day on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 50s, which is still a few degrees above the seasonal average of 49 (Bend).

Friday remains dry and variably cloudy with some patchy fog near some of the mountains as the cold snow interacts with the milder air. Highs warm slightly under a dome of high pressure.

Saturday will start out dry, but after the sun sets there will be a chance for some light rain. Look for the rain to end before sunrise Sunday, so the weekend looks to be rain free during the daylight time frame. Cooler conditions are likely on Sunday as the rain that will come through before dawn is associate with a cold front. Highs Sunday will be near 50.

Dry for the short holiday work week.

