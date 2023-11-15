Temperatures on the mild side

Happy Wednesday on the High Desert. Today should be on the mild side, temperature-wise, and partly cloudy skies will give way to heavier cloud cover by tonight which should keep overnight lows a few degrees warmer as well.

Low pressure off the coast of California continues to attempt to send moisture into our area but it appears that most of the light activity we saw overnight will clear up today leaving a SW flow aloft, bringing warmer air to the area today before things cool off again on Thursday. In general, you can expect dry and mostly mild conditions through the early part of this weekend.

Winds look to be active early this morning and then again later in the early afternoon and will be slightly more noticeable than yesterday out of the South at around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph possible in certain areas.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and even low 60s today with overnight lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US