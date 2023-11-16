Quiet pattern to end the week

Good Thursday morning Central Oregon. Today will bring mostly cloudy skies this morning that should then become gradually sunny, with temperatures cooling off a bit from yesterday to perhaps a degree or two over seasonal averages.

It appears we have a relatively quiet pattern headed our way to end the week before a fresh round of precipitation on Saturday. Models aren’t in good agreement yet, on exactly when we can expect to see that moisture arriving but we will keep you posted.

Winds appear to be mostly light today out of the North and generally in the 3 to 5 mph range. Gusts of up to 15 mph will be possible in certain areas. We do continue to see some less than ideal air quality due to ongoing area pile burning. Air quality ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy in some areas.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and the overnight lows will remain in the 20s and 30s.

