Wintry weather arrives tonight, following a rainy afternoon

Winter Weather Advisory overnight starting at 7 pm and lasting until 5 pm Sunday. Expect rain today, snow tonight and robust winds at times.

Two weather systems are going to merge today and the end result will be the chance for rain in the afternoon, followed by mountain snow overnight. The bulk of the snow will fall above 5500 feet of the Cascades, but some accumulating snow may occur in areas above 4500 feet. The ground is not frozen, so I am not expecting much accumulating snow, but the roads will be slick across Highway 97.

Rain will move across the region in the afternoon, but the short duration of the rain portion of this event will only allow for about a quarter inch of rain to fall on area rain gauges.

The winds will be robust along the spine of the Cascades. There may be gusts as fast as 60 mph along the ridge lines, but also translate to a few gusts near 25 mph at lower elevations.

Snow will linger into the morning hours of Sunday but taper off before noon. Partly sunny skies are possible by the afternoon. Highs will be much cooler with highs only reaching the middle 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry, some clouds arrive late Wednesday, and some light mountain snow is on the docket for Thanksgiving. That will be adjusted as we get closer to the holiday.

Stay safe.

