Dry conditions and cool temperatures ahead

Happy Sunday everyone!

A cold front passage brought rounds of gusty winds and high mountain snow today. Areas in lower elevations saw a little bit of snowfall as well.

We're seeing sunny and clear conditions the rest of Sunday in most parts of the region. Highs are ranging from the 30s to 40s here in Central Oregon.

Temperatures will drop mainly into the 20s tonight. Winds are on the calmer side.

This week temperature highs will range from the 40s to 50s. Slightly cooler than the previous week.

We're seeing dry and sunnier conditions at the beginning of the work week. Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy.

Reminder that Thanksgiving is this Thursday! It will be mostly sunny during the day with cooler temperatures in the 40s. Hope you enjoy some time with loved ones and eat lots of yummy food.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US