Clear day ahead to start the week

Happy Monday! Conditions should be clear today as weather appears to have calmed down after our our recent cold front passage. Despite a chilly morning, our highs today should be just about on par with seasonal averages.

High pressure aloft has made its appearance and will remain over the PacNW for the next 24 hours, resulting in dry and calm conditions and we don’t expect more activity until probably Wednesday and Wednesday night, bringing a chance for rain and some snow in the mountains.

A Dense fog advisory due to hazardous driving conditions and low visibility is in place in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon; valleys between the Coast Range and Cascade foothills, including the Willamette Valley, Clark County lowlands, and Interstate 5 Corridor. The advisory is set to expire at 10am

Southeast winds will be in the 5-10mph range today with gusts of 15mph throughout the day. Wind conditions should decrease slightly but remain active this evening.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

