Above average temperatures today

Happy Tuesday! Conditions should be dry and mostly sunny today with above average temperatures so it would be a great day get outside!

A High pressure ridge is still in place today, keeping us dry, but by this evening, models indicate a breakdown of that pressure as precipitation begins to make its way to the Cascades before becoming more widespread through the day Wednesday.

Due to the warmer temperatures today, snow levels are high so we don’t expect snow as a part of this round of precipitation with the possible exception of the higher elevation peaks

Winds will be out of the Southeast, around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph possible.

A dense fog advisory is in place in the Cascades in Lane County and along the I-5 corridor which is set to expire at 10 am. Additionally an air stagnation advisory remains in effect until 10pm in the valleys of southern Oregon. That is set to expire tonight at 10pm.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s and overnight lows will be in the 30s primarily.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US