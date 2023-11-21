Spotty showers early Wednesday, dry and much cooler over Thanksgiving weekend

The quiet, dry, and mild pattern will yield to a cold front early Wednesday. Showers are expected to develop as the front crosses the region, but with very little moisture to work with. The rainfall amounts will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, and the chance for mountain snow is very low.

Once the showers come to an end, probably before noon, the rest of the day will be breezy and chilly. Clearing skies behind the front will allow for a chilly night into Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving will be about ten degrees cooler than Wednesday, but there should be some decent sunshine. The solar energy will not be powerful enough to warm us above the low 40s.

The dry and crisp pattern continues into Friday as high pressure sets in for the weekend. The Pacific Northwest is expected to be on the dry side for several days, so the hope of mountain snow for the resorts is not favorable.

Normal highs for this time of year in Central Oregon are around the middle 40s, we will be in the upper 30s and low 40s until Sunday.

Travel issues for Wednesday across the country are mainly east of the Mississippi, with strong and severe storms possible from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. Snowy pattern for the Central and Northern Rockies will likely begin Wednesday night and last into Saturday.

