Chance of light rain early

Happy Wednesday! Expect the possibility of some light showers, primarily before noon, today. After that, we are in for a breezy and chilly day. The skies should also gradually clear throughout the day leaving us with the potential for a chilly night tonight and Thanksgiving holiday!

Expected showers are the result of a cold front crossing the region. This round of moisture is forecasted to be light as we expect less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall. Unfortunately, despite all the hopes of you skiers and snowboarders out there, chances for mountain snow in the short term are very light.

Winds today will be active early in the day in the 5-15 mph range and out of the south throughout the morning but becoming north in the afternoon. Air quality early this morning ranges from Unhealthy for sensitive groups to Good as pile burns continue.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows tonight will be in the 20s and low 30s.

