Dry and cold Thanksgiving weekend

The pattern will be quiet and dry for the next several days as high pressure overtakes the region. The normal high temperatures for Central Oregon are in the middle 40s this time of year, so the upper 30s is a bit on the crisp side for Thanksgiving.

Of note is the overnight low temperatures, they will be significantly lower than the seasonal average. Lows over the weekend will bottom out in the low 20s and middle teens, well below the normal middle 20s for late November.

The cold pattern for our region is due largely to a deep trough of cold air diving into the northern Rockies. This is in just the right position to provide a cold blast of Canadian Air into the region from the northeast. That, coupled with the dry and clear conditions is a recipe for a cold pattern.

The weekend will be defined by the temperatures as the area is not expected to see any precipitation.

Mt. Bachelor has delayed this seasons opening date due to the lack of snow, and will be addressing the open date when the conditions improve.

