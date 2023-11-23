Chilly holiday conditions

Happy Turkey Day to you! This crisp day should bring mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures. This trend will be with us all the way through the weekend so its probably time to break out the winter coats!

Yesterday’s relatively weak cold front passage provided some very light rainfall and a resulting northerly air flow. Based on the location of a deep trough of cold air moving into the northern Rockies, the region will be receiving cold air from the northeast which will, in combination with our dry and clear conditions, result in an upcoming cold pattern.

Winds will be active by late morning today, out of the North and in the 10-15 mph range, with gusts as high as 20 mph possible.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10AM this morning in North Central Oregon but outside of that, the holiday weather should be relatively uneventful!

Highs today will be range from the upper 30s to middle 40s and overnight lows will be chilly dipping down into the teens and 20s.

