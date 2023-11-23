Dry and cold pattern through the weekend

An area of low pressure to our south and east is in just the right spot to allow a dry flow of air from the northeast to enter Oregon. This pool of cold air from Canada will keep our temperatures below normal until Sunday. The low pulls away and that will open the door for slightly milder air to arrive.

The forecast for the next several days will be dry so the main variable to discuss will be the temperatures. High pressure will take over the lower levels of the atmosphere in the area and keep us dry and quiet. The normal high temperature range in Central Oregon for late November is the middle 40s for highs and the middle 20s for overnight lows. This weekend will see highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens.

Some areas may see the chance for some patchy fog to develop, but the light winds will be just strong enough to keep the fog from setting up too many locations.

The end of the weekend will see the mercury rise to slightly above normal levels as highs reach the middle 40s, but overnight lows will still be in the low 20s.

Next week will be dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the middle teens. Not much chance for any precipitation, so the last week of November 2023 will be defined as dry and crisp.

Happy Thanksgiving

Stay Safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US