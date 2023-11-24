Bitter cold nights, dry and sunny days

The rest of the long holiday weekend will be defined by the morning low temperatures. The area will experience mostly middle to upper teens during the pre-dawn hours both Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 40s.

Not much in the way of precipitation is expected for the next several days as high pressure in the Eastern Pacific is blocking any hope of snow to the Cascades. The latest Drought Monitor has been issued by the Climate Prediction Center, and we have improved slightly from last week, but are still in the Moderate Drought Category in our tri-counties, (Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson) with Jefferson still seeing some portions under the Severe Drought Category.

There will be a general increase in the temperature profile next week with temps topping out in the upper 40s into mid-week.

The lack of wind over the next few days will also lead to some stagnant air, as the high pressure pushes and lid on top of the area, trapping the smoke from any pile burns, stove fires, and vehicle emissions.

By late in the week, we may start to see some precipitation break in from the west. Currently the forecast for late Thursday into the weekend is on the rainy and snowy side. We will continue to monitor and give you the latest updates so you can prepare for the precipitation when it arrives. Timing is always an issue this far out.

