Cold pattern continues today, slightly warmer next week

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon will not be potent enough for us to warm above normal. Highs will only reach the low 40s today under sunny skies, but a cold start and a pocket of cold air remains. Normal highs for late November should be in the middle 40s, so not too much colder than normal, but still crisp.

Overnight lows are what will be significantly colder than the normal middle 20s as lows bottom out in the low and middle teens.

Not much in the way of precipitation is expected for the new work week as well. High pressure in the Eastern Pacific is blocking any hope of snow to the Cascades. Late in the forecast period there may be some showers, but not until at least Friday.

The latest Drought Monitor issued this week by the Climate Prediction Center has our state slightly improved from last week, but not much. We are still in the moderate drought category in Jefferson, Deschutes, and Crook Counties. And western Jefferson County is hanging on to the severe drought classification, so moisture content in the region is still a concern.

Stay safe.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US