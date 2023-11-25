Skip to Content
Sunny and clear conditions this weekend

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We’re getting more sunshine this afternoon but temperatures will be on the cooler side. The highs today will range from the upper 30s to low 40s across their region. 

Prepare for another chilly night as temperatures are expected to drop into the teens.

Tomorrow we can expect similar temperatures to today. We can look forward to sunny and clear conditions the majority of next week.

There are slight chances for rain and snow on Thursday and Friday.

The Mt. Bachelor opening date remains uncertain, as it was initially scheduled for yesterday but had to be postponed due to lack of snowfall. There is a possibility of receiving additional snow towards the end of next week, with the highest likelihood on the upcoming Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillianhere.

