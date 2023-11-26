Skip to Content
Sunny & dry pattern continues, possible wintry mix

Happy Sunday! It’s hard to believe November will be over in less than a week.

Today was another sunny and clear day with highs reaching the 40s. 

The air quality has been impacted by some pile burns in some areas. Cities including Bend, Sunriver, La Pine and Prineville were in the moderate category today. 

It will be another chilly night with overnight lows ranging from the low 20s to the teens. 

This dry pattern is going to continue for the next few days, but it’s possible we could be seeing a wintry mix at the end of the week. 

I know many are anxiously awaiting the opening of Mt. Bachelor. The resort is still closed since they are still waiting for a solid winter storm to build their base.  Snow in the mountains is likely at the end of the work week. 

Enjoy the rest of your day. 

