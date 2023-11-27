Cool morning with dry and clear conditions ahead

Happy Monday. A frosty morning should give way to a clear day today. A ridge of high pressure is moving over the PacNW, which is responsible for our current calm conditions and this pattern should persist for at least the next several days.

The main concern will be the potential for fog and freezing fog which, in addition to decreased visibility can cause slick road conditions during morning commutes. Areas of patchy fog In Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon resulting in a freezing fog advisory in effect until noon.

An additional concern is air stagnation based on current conditions combined with light winds expected across the region for the next few days. An air stagnation advisory is currently in place across much of northeast and southeast Oregon until at least noon on Thursday.

A relatively calm Northerly flow brings South winds in the 5-10 mph range today. Highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows stay chilly in the teens and 20s.

