Dry and cold pattern remains, poor air quality persists, snow late week

The region has been and will continue to be under the influence of high pressure for the next couple of days. The main result of this persistent pattern has been the clear skies, cold nights, and chilly afternoons. Unfortunately, there is also a lack of wind and sinking air that is generating poor air quality. An Air Stagnation advisory is in place until Thursday.

This poor air quality has prompted State Air Quality agencies to request that folks resist outdoor wood burning and residential wood burning be limited. This is a request, not a mandate, but the air quality is suffering due to the stagnant properties of the atmosphere.

As for the forecast, we can continue to see ample sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday as the high pressure remains. Overnight lows will not be as cold as the weekend but still in the low 20s.

Big changes are expected by late in the week. Timing is always an issue this far out, but I expect to see some flurries late Thursday evening in Bend and other locations along 97 until the early morning hours of Friday.

Another round of snow is likely to develop late Friday into Saturday morning as well. Although not expected to be a big snow maker for the lower elevations, some of the ski resorts may be getting that much desired blast of snow.

The snow will change over to rain and fog late Sunday and Monday as the flow of air arrives from the warmer environment southwest of the region.

