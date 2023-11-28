Dry and cold pattern remains, poor air quality will be followed by snow and rain late in the week

The freezing fog is breaking up, the mercury is rising above the freezing mark today as sunny skies get us to near normal temperatures. The overnight lows will bottom out in the 20s tonight, with some possible freezing fog returning.

The high pressure responsible for the stagnant air in the region is shifting east, opening the door for an improvement in air quality. The Stagnant Air Advisory and the Air Quality Alert will be allowed to expire Thursday morning as precipitation arrives from the west and north.

There is a changing pattern for the end of the week and into the weekend as mountain snow and a mix at lower elevations arrives Thursday evening. Timing still an issue, but the pattern changes to a rainy and snowy one for the weekend.

A cold front arrives late Thursday and with it some mountain snow and high desert wintry mix of rain and snow. Then a decent flow of cold air and moisture will finally get some much needed snow on the Cascades. May be measured in feet vs. inches by Saturday morning.

The precipitation pattern remains, but the temperatures rise enough to generate a decent amount of rain Sunday and Monday. This will generate some patchy fog as well as present some concerns about localized flooding. Rain falling on the snow may produce some quick runoff of the rain and melting snow.

