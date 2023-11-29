Clear conditions today but a change ahead

Happy Hump Day, Central Oregon. Today should bring little change to the current conditions. You can expect dry and clear conditions and even some sunny skies with temperatures near average for this time of year in the middle to upper 40s.

This does appear to be the last clear day before the high pressure overhead shifts to the east and some precipitation arrives from the West and the North likely on Thursday. This wave of precipitation should be relatively light locally, but there is a possibility of some decent snowfall in the mountains.

Winds will, again be calm today, out of the south at around 5 mph and becoming light and variable by late morning. As a result, the existing Air Stagnation advisory is still in effect across central, north central and northeast Oregon. There is also an Air quality alert including Deschutes, Jefferson, and Wasco counties. Both are set to expire Thursday morning at 11am. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect on Thursday.

Highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows will range in the 20s with some cooler temperatures in the teens in the southern portion of Deschutes County.

