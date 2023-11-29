Winter Storm for the mountains, wintry mix for the High Desert

Expect a series of wintry storms to impact the region for the next several days. Heavy mountain snow is likely Thursday – Saturday and a wintry mix of rain and snow will impact the high desert.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place for the Cascades beginning Thursday at 10 am and ending at 4 pm Friday. Amounts of snow will be in the 4 – 9” range above 4000’. This is over a Winter Storm Watch that will last until Saturday afternoon. An additional 6 – 12” may accumulate by Saturday evening. Then the mountains will see a mix of rain and snow through Monday. Travel is being described by the National Weather Service as difficult to nearly impossible through the passes. Some wind gusts are possible in the 40+ mph range from time to time.

In the High Desert, expect to see a wintry mix for the next several days. Snow accumulations will be light, but the slush factor may be high. Rain and snow will linger until Saturday then be replaced by all rain Sunday. Winds will be on the brisk side, at around 10 – 12 mph.

Minor flooding is possible in some locations due to the persistence of the wet pattern. Temperatures will not dip below freezing for very long over the next several mornings so icy roads may not be an issue at lower elevations.

