Heavy mountain snow, wintry mix and rain at lower elevations into the weekend

There will be a series of storms that will march over the region for the next several days. Each of the storms will vary in intensity, but the focus of the snow will be locations above 4500 feet. There may be 2 – 3 feet of snow in the highest peaks by the end of the weekend. The lower elevated locations will see mainly snow mingled with rain. Rainy mostly in the daylight hours when temps are warmer, wintry mix overnight.

The driving will be dangerous over mountain passes and, if you can, I would avoid travel. Highway 97 will be impacted by a mix of rain and snow, but the overnight time frame should be the most concerning. Patchy ice will be possible as the temps dip below freezing at night and the traffic is way down.

This is not going to be a very big event for the lower elevations, it is mainly going to impact the mountains. But, be aware of the dangers of slick roads and low visibility.

There will be a much warmer pattern for Saturday and Sunday and I expect to see mainly rain through the day and into the night. Mountains will see snow levels rise to around 5500 feet.

Off and on rain and mountain snow will continue into next week.

Stay Safe



