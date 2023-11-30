Wintry weather takes over the region with a series of storms

The area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Friday morning, a Winter Storm Warning is in place until late Saturday. There is a chance for several inches of snow above 4500 feet by the time Saturday rolls around and a wintry mix of snow and rain off an on over the High Desert for that time frame as well.

Snowfall amounts over the Cascades may be more than 40 inches. That is good news and bad news, good news is Mt. Bachelor is expected to open Saturday, bad news is that travel over mountain passes will be nearly impossible at times. If you don't have to travel over the mountains over the next few days, you may want to avoid it.

The 97 corridor is expected to see a few inches of wet snow mingled with some rain. The accumulations may be light, but there also may be some icy roads tricky driving for the next few days.

Saturday will be the day we transition to a rainy period, and Sunday looks to be a wet day with mostly rain as the precipitation type.

Localized flooding is a concern on Sunday as some snowmelt may funnel down the mountains and mingle with the rain.

Monday may be the last day with widespread rain, but more rain is likely to return on Wednesday.

Stay safe.

