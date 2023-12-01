A series of storms continue to push through the region today, warmer air brings rain Sunday

The persistent pattern of precipitation will linger into the middle of next week. The Atmospheric River will be responsible for bringing in the steady flow of rain and mountain snow.

Today we are going to see mountain snow, but not all day. The temperatures are likely to be warm enough to transition the snow to a wintry mix before sunset. The lower elevations will see a wintry mix early in the day, then be replaced by all rain from about mid-day on.

Sunday will be rainy with some minor flooding concerns as there will be a decent amount of rain. The flooding issues raised are due in part to the melting snow with the rain, giving us a bit of a double dip of runoff. Stay alert for some urban flooding in some low-lying locations.

Monday and Tuesday will bring some more rain and the flow of wet weather continues.

Stay safe.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US