Series of storms push through the area over the weekend

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in place for the viewing area into Saturday. Gusty winds, significant mountain snow, wintry mix at lower elevations. The Advisory is for eastern sections of the region (Crook County) and the Warning is for the Mountains and eastern foothills.

The 97 corridor is expected to see a few inches of wet snow mingled with some rain over the weekend. The accumulations may be light, but there also may be some icy roads tricky driving for the next few days, especially overnight. The bulk of the snowy weather is likely to fall on the mountains. Some models are suggesting over 3 feet of snow on the areas highest peaks.

Saturday will be the day we transition to a rainy period, and Sunday looks to be a wet day with mostly rain as the precipitation type. The rainy period is a continuation of the persistent pattern of wet weather, but the origin of the rain will be from the southwest, and several degrees warmer.

Localized flooding is a concern on Sunday as some snowmelt may funnel down the mountains and mingle with the rain.

Monday may be the last day with widespread rain, but more rain is likely to return on Wednesday.

Stay safe.

