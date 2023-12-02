Rainy and windy Sunday ahead

Hope everyone is enjoying this rainy Saturday!

Good news for skiers and snowboarders. Mt. Bachelor is now open for the season!

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4pm for the East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. Heavy snow and wind gusts up to 55mph are expected. This could make travel very difficult.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight. We can expect more rain tonight possibly mixed with snow.

Tomorrow is going to be another rainy day with temperatures reaching the low 50s. We can expect very windy conditions on Sunday.

Keep your raincoats and umbrellas nearby because the wet weather will continue into the upcoming week. We could see possible chances of snow as well in the next few days as well.

Have a great rest of your day!

