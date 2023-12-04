Persistent pattern of precipitation and mild air brings minor flooding concerns ahead

The region will be warming up significantly as the mercury in the thermometer is expected to hit 60 Tuesday. The combination of warmer than normal air, along with the chance for some rain will lead to some creeks and streams running near or at bank-full. The double dip of melting snow and rain will be a concern, so if you live near any waterways, keep a watchful eye on rising waters.

The period of above normal temps will linger past mid-week so the threat of any wintry precipitation below 6000 feet is low. The mountain passes will be socked in with some fog as the warm air and rain mingle with the snow on the ground.

Temps cool back to normal by Thursday and the precipitation will be a mix of rain and snow at lower elevations. We get a dry day on Friday before more rain and snow arrive. We are at a challenging temperature level as we head into the week with temps in the afternoon topping out in the 40s and dip to near freezing at night.

Generally, we should see more rain than any wintry precipitation, but slick roads and some early morning ice formation is possible in some of the cooler locations of La Pine and Sunriver.

Ski resorts may not be happy with the warmer pattern as the base established this weekend will be whittled away.

