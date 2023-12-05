Chance for rain today but still warmer than average temperatures

Happy Tuesday Central Oregon! This morning brings a slight chance of rain before around 10am and then possibly again in the early afternoon. The majority of the precipitation continues to affect the northwestern portions of the state along the 1-5 corridor and in the mountains but some rain will be headed our way locally, as well, before temps cool down late this work week.

There is a flood advisory in place northwest Oregon, excluding the high Cascades, mid-Columbia Gorge and Hood River Valley Until 100 AM PST Thursday, as well as flood watch through at least Wednesday afternoon.

Snow levels will begin around 9000-10000 feet this morning. Tonight they will begin to lower to around 6500-7500 by early Wednesday.

Winds will again be out of the South at around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph throughout the day.

With warmer conditions, snow on the ground in certain areas and rain in the forecast, it’s reasonable to expect potential fog in the mornings along mountain passes. Additionally, current conditions may lead to some creeks and streams running near or at bank-full as both melting snow and rain effect waterways.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s and lows tonight will cool off a few degrees from last nigh to the 30s and 40s.

