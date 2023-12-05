Skip to Content
Mild pattern remains, rainy and cooler conditions on the way

December 5, 2023 4:57 PM
The Atmospheric River is well to the north of our viewing area as we have been dry and mild. The pattern of dry and mild weather will be changing to a wet and chilly one as we move toward the end of the week.

Wednesday will start out quiet with clouds moving in as the day moves along. The chance for some rain will not be until late in the day, probably after the sun sets. Look for the showers to be in the form of rain, but at higher elevations, probably above 5000 feet, there will be some snow.

Thursday will be cloudy and rainy with a mix of rain and snow at lower elevations and snow over the Cascades.

Friday will be a dry day as we will be in-between systems. The temps will be about normal, reaching the low 40s. Saturday will see us get more rain as a new system arrives from the Pacific Northwest. Rain and mountain snow will mingle, but generally a wintry mix is the best prognostication at this point for the cities along 97.

Slight chance for some lingering showers on Sunday and Monday, then a bit of a dry spell next week.

John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

