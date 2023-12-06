Colder and wet pattern ahead, mountain snow returns

The area will be turning to more of a wet and wintry pattern as the flow of moisture shifts from west of the Cascades to east of the Cascades. The amount of precipitation will not be nearly as much as what was received along the I-5 region over the past few days, but we will see some rain and snow.

The temperatures will be dipping back to near normal levels Thursday as the mercury in the thermometer will top out in the low 40s. Cold rain is likely in the afternoon and some snow may fall overnight. The impact will be more of inconvenient weather verses problematic, but it will be slick on area roads, so be prepared for some travel issues.

The mountains will get some much-needed snowfall moving forward into the weekend. The amounts will be enough to more than likely re-open some of the resorts that had to temporarily close due to the warmer conditions. Travel over mountain passes will be difficult once again as the snow and rain will be problematic.

Snow levels will be near 3500 feet so not only will we see snow on the mountains, but also in portions of the high desert.

The precipitation will end Friday morning, then return on Saturday. Sunday looks to be the beginning of a few days with dry and sunny weather, albeit chilly.

Stay Safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US



