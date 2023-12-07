Temperatures cooling down, wintry mix today

Today, we're experiencing a wet and wintry weather pattern, with a mix of rain and snow. However, the precipitation won't be as significant as what the Pacific Northwest has seen in past couple of days.

Temperatures are cooling down Thursday morning leading to more snowfall in the mountains. We will see highs in the low 40s across Central Oregon today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Oregon Cascades, along with the cities of La Pine and Sunriver, until 10 am on Friday. Snowfall is expected above 3500 feet along with wind gusts reaching 40 mph. Travel conditions may become challenging, particularly later this afternoon and evening when peak snowfall rates are expected.

We will see an end to the precipitation on Friday morning, but it will make a return on Saturday.

Highs on Friday will range in the 30s to 40s. We can expect dry conditions for the majority of the day.

From Sunday onward, we can expect several days of clear, dry, and sunny weather.

Have a great rest of your day!

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US